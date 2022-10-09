Rosenblatt Securities Trims MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Target Price to $213.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Rosenblatt Securities from $231.00 to $213.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $305.00 to $288.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $301.78.

MarketAxess Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ MKTX opened at $235.62 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $424.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.13.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The firm had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 43.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 250.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1,345.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 47.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

See Also

