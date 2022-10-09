Rotharium 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $136,369.00 (RTH)

Rotharium (RTH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, Rotharium has traded 39.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rotharium token can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rotharium has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $136,369.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069020 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10551549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Rotharium

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,645,272 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rotharium’s official website is www.rotharium.io. The Reddit community for Rotharium is https://reddit.com/r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rotharium

According to CryptoCompare, “Rotharium (RTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rotharium has a current supply of 5,207,470.24862486 with 3,645,272.20862486 in circulation. The last known price of Rotharium is 0.74439031 USD and is down -12.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $135,871.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.rotharium.io.”

