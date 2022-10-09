Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “GBX 525” Price Target for BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B)

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BP.B. UBS Group set a GBX 490 ($5.92) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 550 ($6.65) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Price Performance

LON BP.B opened at GBX 167 ($2.02) on Thursday. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 162 ($1.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 194.90 ($2.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £33.41 billion and a PE ratio of -2.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 176.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 175.37.

About BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

