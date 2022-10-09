RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.63.

RPM International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $91.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.95. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $101.48.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 39.41%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $807,532.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $184,955.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares in the company, valued at $4,920,985.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,701 shares of company stock worth $506,370 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth about $791,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 67.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of RPM International by 17.3% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of RPM International in the second quarter worth about $1,092,000. Institutional investors own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

