RPS LEAGUE Trading 15.1% Lower This Week (RPS)

RPS LEAGUE (RPS) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. RPS LEAGUE has a market capitalization of $15,649.09 and approximately $13,235.00 worth of RPS LEAGUE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RPS LEAGUE has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One RPS LEAGUE token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000655 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010848 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

RPS LEAGUE Profile

RPS LEAGUE launched on April 13th, 2021. RPS LEAGUE’s total supply is 12,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,300,000 tokens. The official website for RPS LEAGUE is rpsleague.io. RPS LEAGUE’s official Twitter account is @rpsleague_nft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RPS LEAGUE

According to CryptoCompare, “RPS LEAGUE (RPS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RPS LEAGUE has a current supply of 12,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RPS LEAGUE is 0.01190978 USD and is up 14.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $4,623.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://rpsleague.io.”

