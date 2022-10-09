RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Receives $12.50 Average PT from Analysts

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

RPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on RPT Realty from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $7.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $678.33 million, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $14.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 200.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth about $46,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in RPT Realty in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 812.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

