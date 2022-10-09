Ruff (RUFF) Achieves Market Cap of $1.30 Million

Ruff (RUFF) traded down 23.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One Ruff token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $300,071.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded down 16% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ruff alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10561047 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010240 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. The official website for Ruff is ruffchain.com. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @ruff_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ruff is https://reddit.com/r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain.

Ruff Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff (RUFF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ruff has a current supply of 1,880,000,000 with 980,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Ruff is 0.0012572 USD and is up 22.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $30,905.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ruffchain.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.