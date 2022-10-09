Rune Shards (RXS) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Rune Shards (RXS) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. Rune Shards has a market cap of $212,921.00 and approximately $112.00 worth of Rune Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Rune Shards has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rune Shards token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Rune Shards alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Rune Shards

Rune Shards was first traded on March 30th, 2021. Rune Shards’ total supply is 192,999,313 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,999,312 tokens. Rune Shards’ official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune Shards’ official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune Shards is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune Shards is rune.game.

Buying and Selling Rune Shards

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune Shards (RXS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune Shards has a current supply of 192,999,312.8868264 with 181,305,039.94809407 in circulation. The last known price of Rune Shards is 0.00109015 USD and is up 0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $144.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune Shards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.