RunNode (RUN) Price Reaches $0.0057 on Top Exchanges

RunNode (RUN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, RunNode has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One RunNode token can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RunNode has a market capitalization of $221,455.57 and approximately $498,969.00 worth of RunNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

RunNode Token Profile

RunNode launched on December 5th, 2021. RunNode’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,136,317 tokens. RunNode’s official Twitter account is @runnode. RunNode’s official message board is medium.com/@runnode. RunNode’s official website is www.runnode.com.

RunNode Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RunNode (RUN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. RunNode has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RunNode is 0.0056638 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $559,899.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.runnode.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RunNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RunNode should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RunNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

