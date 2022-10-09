Rupiah Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.19 Million (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $171,113.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rupiah Token has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rupiah Token Profile

Rupiah Token launched on April 10th, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,743,000,000 tokens. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @rupiahtokenidrt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. The official website for Rupiah Token is rupiahtoken.com.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Rupiah Token has a current supply of 130,112,000,000 with 123,747,339,442 in circulation. The last known price of Rupiah Token is 0.00006545 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $51,076.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rupiahtoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.