Rupiah Token (IDRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $171,113.00

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Rupiah Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rupiah Token has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $171,113.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rupiah Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Rupiah Token

Rupiah Token launched on April 10th, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,743,000,000 tokens. The official website for Rupiah Token is rupiahtoken.com. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @rupiahtokenidrt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rupiah Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Rupiah Token has a current supply of 130,112,000,000 with 123,747,339,442 in circulation. The last known price of Rupiah Token is 0.00006545 USD and is down -0.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $51,076.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rupiahtoken.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupiah Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupiah Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rupiah Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rupiah Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.