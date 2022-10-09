RUSH COIN Price Reaches $0.0055 on Exchanges (RUSH)

RUSH COIN (RUSH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. RUSH COIN has a total market capitalization of $18.00 million and $3.04 million worth of RUSH COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RUSH COIN token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RUSH COIN has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003253 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010264 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

RUSH COIN’s launch date was August 22nd, 2020. RUSH COIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for RUSH COIN is rushcoin.blogspot.com. RUSH COIN’s official Twitter account is @HashRushGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RUSH COIN is rushcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “RUSH COIN (RUSH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. RUSH COIN has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of RUSH COIN is 0.00567576 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,605,804.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://rushcoin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RUSH COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RUSH COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RUSH COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

