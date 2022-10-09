RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 11.6% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 589,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $98.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.56 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.07 and its 200 day moving average is $115.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $27.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,817,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 76,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $7,729,142.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,817,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,381 shares of company stock worth $18,324,644 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Alphabet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.89.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

