Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Lowered to $102.00 at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Ryanair Stock Performance

RYAAY opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $127.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ryanair by 55.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

