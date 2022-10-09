Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) PT Lowered to $102.00 at Raymond James

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.12.
Ryanair Stock Performance
RYAAY opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average is $76.95. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $127.25.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harding Loevner LP bought a new stake in Ryanair in the first quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair during the second quarter valued at $90,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Ryanair by 55.7% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Ryanair during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.
