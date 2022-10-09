Safe Universe (SFU) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Safe Universe (SFU) traded down 74.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Safe Universe has a market capitalization of $15,298.56 and $157,978.00 worth of Safe Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Universe token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe Universe has traded 76.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001383 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000035 BTC.

OMEGA FINANCE (OMG) traded down 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000173 BTC.

TDEX Token (TT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Solootbox DAO (BOX) traded down 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ride2Earn (RDN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Poseidon Token (POS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Universe Token Profile

SFU is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2022. Safe Universe’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,903,478,997,900,670 tokens. The Reddit community for Safe Universe is https://reddit.com/r/safeuniversebsc. The official website for Safe Universe is safeuniverse.io. Safe Universe’s official Twitter account is @safe_universe.

Safe Universe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Universe (SFU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Safe Universe has a current supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe Universe is 0 USD and is down -4.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $628.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safeuniverse.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Universe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Universe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe Universe using one of the exchanges listed above.

