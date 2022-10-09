SafeWages (SAFEW) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $12,496.36

SafeWages (SAFEW) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. SafeWages has a total market cap of $12,496.36 and $118,688.00 worth of SafeWages was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeWages token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SafeWages has traded 41.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeWages alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SafeWages

SafeWages’ launch date was December 29th, 2021. SafeWages’ total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000,000 tokens. SafeWages’ official website is safewages.co.uk. SafeWages’ official Twitter account is @safewages and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SafeWages Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeWages (SAFEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SafeWages has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SafeWages is 0.00000003 USD and is up 58.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $251.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://safewages.co.uk/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeWages directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeWages should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeWages using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeWages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeWages and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.