Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 138,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 677,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SLRX Get Rating ) by 1,350.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271,772 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.52% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

