Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. 138,108 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 677,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salarius Pharmaceuticals
Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.
