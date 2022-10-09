SamuraiBattle Trading Down 39.7% Over Last 7 Days (SMB)

SamuraiBattle (SMB) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. During the last week, SamuraiBattle has traded down 39.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SamuraiBattle token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. SamuraiBattle has a market cap of $34,869.51 and $184,493.00 worth of SamuraiBattle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

SamuraiBattle Profile

SamuraiBattle was first traded on February 5th, 2022. SamuraiBattle’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,000,000 tokens. SamuraiBattle’s official website is samuraibattle.net. SamuraiBattle’s official Twitter account is @samurai_battle.

Buying and Selling SamuraiBattle

According to CryptoCompare, “SamuraiBattle (SMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SamuraiBattle has a current supply of 1,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SamuraiBattle is 0.0004593 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://samuraibattle.net/.”

