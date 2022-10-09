Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $1.15 Million

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last week, Sanshu Inu has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. One Sanshu Inu token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Sanshu Inu has a total market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $11,002.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sanshu Inu alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003243 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sanshu Inu Token Profile

Sanshu Inu launched on April 21st, 2021. Sanshu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,159,192,118,018,900 tokens. Sanshu Inu’s official website is sanshuinufinance.com. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @sanshutoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/sanshuarmy.

Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sanshu Inu has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Sanshu Inu is 0 USD and is down -0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $897.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sanshuinufinance.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanshu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanshu Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sanshu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sanshu Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sanshu Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.