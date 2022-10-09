Santa Coin (SANTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,345.00

Santa Coin (SANTA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Santa Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Santa Coin has a total market cap of $217,211.80 and $41,345.00 worth of Santa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Santa Coin has traded down 29.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Santa Coin Token Profile

Santa Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 406,025,805,633,435 tokens. The official website for Santa Coin is santacoin.io. Santa Coin’s official Twitter account is @santa_coins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Santa Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Santa Coin (SANTA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Santa Coin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Santa Coin is 0 USD and is down -0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $52.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://santacoin.io/.”

