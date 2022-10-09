SAP (ETR:SAP) PT Set at €102.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €102.00 ($104.08) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on SAP in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($117.35) target price on SAP in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on SAP in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on SAP in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of SAP stock opened at €86.73 ($88.50) on Thursday. SAP has a 52-week low of €79.58 ($81.20) and a 52-week high of €129.74 ($132.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €87.37 and a 200 day moving average price of €91.27.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

