Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $28.50 to $28.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Saratoga Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Saratoga Investment Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE SAR opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.03. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $20.16 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.73 million, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96.

Saratoga Investment Increases Dividend

Saratoga Investment ( NYSE:SAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.02). Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $18.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.79 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is currently 155.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Saratoga Investment

In other news, Director Steven M. Looney purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.54 per share, with a total value of $29,425.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,463.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Saratoga Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.0% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Next Level Private LLC lifted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 4.1% in the first quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 22,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 19.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

