Sarcophagus Price Down 23.4% Over Last 7 Days (SARCO)

Sarcophagus (SARCO) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Sarcophagus has a market capitalization of $2.15 million and approximately $13,227.00 worth of Sarcophagus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sarcophagus token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sarcophagus has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sarcophagus alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010844 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069020 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10551549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010252 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sarcophagus Token Profile

Sarcophagus’ genesis date was January 12th, 2021. Sarcophagus’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,652,227 tokens. Sarcophagus’ official Twitter account is @sarcophagusio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sarcophagus’ official message board is sarcophagus.io/blog.html. The official website for Sarcophagus is sarcophagus.io.

Sarcophagus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sarcophagus (SARCO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sarcophagus has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 15,652,226.97443957 in circulation. The last known price of Sarcophagus is 0.13685792 USD and is down -0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $32.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sarcophagus.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sarcophagus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sarcophagus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sarcophagus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sarcophagus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sarcophagus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.