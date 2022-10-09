SatoshiCity ($CITY) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $397,910.82

SatoshiCity ($CITY) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One SatoshiCity token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SatoshiCity has traded 13.9% lower against the US dollar. SatoshiCity has a total market capitalization of $397,910.82 and $75,744.00 worth of SatoshiCity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SatoshiCity Profile

SatoshiCity was first traded on March 16th, 2022. SatoshiCity’s official Twitter account is @citysatoshi and its Facebook page is accessible here. SatoshiCity’s official website is www.satoshicity.world.

SatoshiCity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SatoshiCity ($CITY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. SatoshiCity has a current supply of 0. The last known price of SatoshiCity is 0.00072792 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $51,629.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.satoshicity.world/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SatoshiCity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SatoshiCity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SatoshiCity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

