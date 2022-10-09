Savage Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $208,122.89 (SAVG)

Savage (SAVG) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. Savage has a total market cap of $208,122.89 and approximately $14,364.00 worth of Savage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Savage has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Savage token can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Savage

Savage was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Savage’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,169,173 tokens. Savage’s official Twitter account is @thesavageapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Savage is savage.app.

Savage Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savage (SAVG) is a cryptocurrency . Savage has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Savage is 0.00366876 USD and is down -2.85 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $7,932.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://savage.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savage should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Savage using one of the exchanges listed above.

