Savaria (TSE:SIS) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.09

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.09 and traded as high as C$14.10. Savaria shares last traded at C$14.01, with a volume of 24,373 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIS. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.33.

Savaria Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$901.94 million and a P/E ratio of 46.70.

Savaria Increases Dividend

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$192.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$195.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.8493933 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. This is a positive change from Savaria’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. Savaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.67%.

Insider Activity at Savaria

In related news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.04, for a total transaction of C$150,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,729,887.50.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

