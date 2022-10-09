ScarySwap.Io Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges (SCARYSWAP)

ScarySwap.Io (SCARYSWAP) traded 34.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, ScarySwap.Io has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One ScarySwap.Io token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ScarySwap.Io has a market capitalization of $6,891.35 and $11,634.00 worth of ScarySwap.Io was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ScarySwap.Io Profile

ScarySwap.Io’s launch date was February 28th, 2022. ScarySwap.Io’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,500,000 tokens. The official website for ScarySwap.Io is www.scaryswap.io. ScarySwap.Io’s official Twitter account is @@scaryswap. The official message board for ScarySwap.Io is t.me/scaryswap_official.

Buying and Selling ScarySwap.Io

According to CryptoCompare, “ScarySwap.Io (SCARYSWAP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ScarySwap.Io has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ScarySwap.Io is 0.00023962 USD and is down -20.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,769.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ScarySwap.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScarySwap.Io directly using U.S. dollars.

