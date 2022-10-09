Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.58.

Schneider National stock opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. Schneider National has a one year low of $20.26 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Schneider National had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Schneider National will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 700.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 415.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Schneider National by 55.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

