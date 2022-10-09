Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.60.

