Scotiabank Raises Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target to C$225.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$215.00 to C$225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BYD. ATB Capital raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares lowered Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$170.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$225.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$156.00 to C$194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$195.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$218.57.

Boyd Group Services Trading Down 2.1 %

TSE:BYD opened at C$181.96 on Wednesday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$117.48 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$179.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$160.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.16.

Boyd Group Services Dividend Announcement

About Boyd Group Services

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 35.20%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

