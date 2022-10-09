Scotiabank Upgrades Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) to Outperform

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Becle (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Becle Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCCLF opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. Becle has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70.

Becle Company Profile

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey, including North American whiskey under the Stranahan's, Tincup, and Pendleton brands, as well as Irish whiskey under the Bushmills and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

