Scream Price Down 12.7% Over Last Week (SCREAM)

Scream (SCREAM) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 9th. One Scream token can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00004566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Scream has a market capitalization of $128,655.40 and approximately $201,155.00 worth of Scream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Scream has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Scream alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069151 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10576119 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010250 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Scream Token Profile

Scream’s genesis date was July 22nd, 2021. Scream’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,440 tokens. Scream’s official Twitter account is @screamdotsh and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scream’s official message board is screamsh.medium.com. The official website for Scream is scream.sh.

Scream Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scream (SCREAM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Scream has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Scream is 0.88862657 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $199,346.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scream.sh/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.