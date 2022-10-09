Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Wells Fargo & Company’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Wells Fargo & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, October 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Wells Fargo & Company’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

Shares of WFC opened at $41.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.73.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wells Fargo & Company

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2,142.9% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.