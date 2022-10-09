Secret Price Tops $0.0077 on Exchanges (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded up 112.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can now be bought for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market cap of $23.07 million and approximately $10,027.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Invictus (IN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00194737 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00725734 USD and is down -6.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,114.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.