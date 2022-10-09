Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $13,168.00

Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Secured MoonRat Token has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Secured MoonRat Token has a market cap of $847,415.15 and approximately $13,168.00 worth of Secured MoonRat Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secured MoonRat Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010223 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Secured MoonRat Token Token Profile

Secured MoonRat Token was first traded on April 20th, 2021. The official website for Secured MoonRat Token is moonrat.finance. Secured MoonRat Token’s official message board is medium.com/moonrat-finance. Secured MoonRat Token’s official Twitter account is @moonratfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Secured MoonRat Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Secured MoonRat Token has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secured MoonRat Token is 0 USD and is down -7.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $10,369.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://moonrat.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secured MoonRat Token directly using US dollars.

