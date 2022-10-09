SelfKey (KEY) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.20 Million

SelfKey (KEY) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. SelfKey has a market cap of $23.51 million and approximately $2.20 million worth of SelfKey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SelfKey has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One SelfKey token can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About SelfKey

SelfKey’s launch date was January 11th, 2018. SelfKey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,304,969,446 tokens. The official message board for SelfKey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for SelfKey is https://reddit.com/r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SelfKey’s official Twitter account is @selfkey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SelfKey is selfkey.org.

SelfKey Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey (KEY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SelfKey has a current supply of 5,999,999,954.464072 with 5,304,969,445.705637 in circulation. The last known price of SelfKey is 0.00445863 USD and is up 0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $1,940,625.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://selfkey.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfKey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfKey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfKey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

