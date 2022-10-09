SENSO (SENSO) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. SENSO has a market cap of $11.51 million and $238,316.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SENSO token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000842 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SENSO has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

SENSO Profile

SENSO Profile

SENSO was first traded on September 21st, 2018. SENSO’s total supply is 715,280,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,269,127 tokens. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @sensotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SENSO is sensoriumxr.com.

SENSO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SENSO (SENSO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. SENSO has a current supply of 715,280,000 with 70,269,127 in circulation. The last known price of SENSO is 0.16388734 USD and is down -1.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $409,880.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sensoriumxr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SENSO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SENSO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SENSO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

