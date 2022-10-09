Sentinel Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. One Sentinel token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentinel has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and $102,738.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003258 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010239 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sentinel Token Profile

Sentinel was first traded on March 27th, 2021. Sentinel’s total supply is 18,509,189,236 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,165,262,411 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/sent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @sentinel_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sentinel is t.me/sentinel_announcements. Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co.

Buying and Selling Sentinel

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel (DVPN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cosmos platform. Sentinel has a current supply of 18,500,487,344 with 12,154,449,296 in circulation. The last known price of Sentinel is 0.0005384 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $47,082.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sentinel.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

