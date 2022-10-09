Sentre Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $412,904.88 (SNTR)

Sentre Protocol (SNTR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Sentre Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Sentre Protocol has traded down 9% against the dollar. Sentre Protocol has a total market capitalization of $412,904.88 and $28,201.00 worth of Sentre Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentre Protocol

Sentre Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Sentre Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,426,974 tokens. Sentre Protocol’s official Twitter account is @sentreprotocol. Sentre Protocol’s official website is sentre.io/#.

Sentre Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentre Protocol (SNTR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Sentre Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sentre Protocol is 0.00238234 USD and is up 0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $15,787.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sentre.io/#/.”

