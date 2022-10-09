Sepio Capital LP Acquires 348 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,201 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLM. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,661,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 120.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 93,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 51,326 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 208,421 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 57,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.99 per share, for a total transaction of $36,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Columbia Sportswear Stock Performance

COLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $98.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $72.77 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $65.02 and a 52 week high of $107.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.80 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 10.13%. The company had revenue of $578.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Columbia Sportswear’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Sportswear Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.76%.

About Columbia Sportswear

(Get Rating)

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

Featured Articles

