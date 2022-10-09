Sepio Capital LP Grows Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $194.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.80 and its 200 day moving average is $251.89. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.41 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.