Sepio Capital LP Has $235,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Marriott International to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.71.

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $141.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.62 and its 200-day moving average is $159.06.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 120.01% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.68%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

