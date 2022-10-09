Sepio Capital LP Has $606,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,456 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 219,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $58,749,000 after acquiring an additional 164,139 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,129,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 1,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $289.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD opened at $233.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.05. The stock has a market cap of $171.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.