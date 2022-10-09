Sepio Capital LP Has $635,000 Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,025 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQQQ. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $126,044,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $10,101,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $8,542,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $7,490,000. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,848,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.25. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $67.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

