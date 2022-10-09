Sepio Capital LP Increases Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,159 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 141.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Teleflex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.70.

Teleflex Price Performance

TFX opened at $194.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.09. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $192.80 and a 1 year high of $381.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.69.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

