Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE BKI opened at $66.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60. Black Knight, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.00 and a 1 year high of $84.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.45 and its 200 day moving average is $66.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 33.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays decreased their price objective on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.17.

Black Knight Profile

(Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

