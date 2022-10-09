Sepio Capital LP Reduces Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.77.

Honeywell International Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ HON opened at $171.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.22. The company has a market capitalization of $115.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $4.12 per share. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $16.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

