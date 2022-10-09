Sepio Capital LP Sells 136 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $193,556,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 40.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,322,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,900,000 after buying an additional 383,145 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,566,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,981,000 after buying an additional 283,501 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 60.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 613,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,502,000 after buying an additional 230,501 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of BR stock opened at $142.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.29 and a 200-day moving average of $153.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.40 and a 1-year high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 3,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $652,588.56. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 72,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,834,946.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total value of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

