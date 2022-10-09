Sepio Capital LP Sells 147 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in IDEX were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,060,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,432,137,000 after acquiring an additional 218,305 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after acquiring an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,559,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,292,000 after acquiring an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,256,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,135,000 after acquiring an additional 49,043 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IEX. Oppenheimer raised IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on IDEX in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.91.

IDEX Stock Performance

NYSE:IEX opened at $202.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.50. The company has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 3.02. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $796.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.69 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.