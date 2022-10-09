Sepio Capital LP Sells 29,000 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG – Get Rating) by 77.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP owned about 0.17% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 8,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 75.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDG opened at $70.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.72. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $97.38.

